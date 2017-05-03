Publié le Mercredi 3 Mai 2017 à

Actualité > Monde

Nouvelle fusillade aux Etats-Unis: des coups de feu ont éclaté dans une école à Irving, près de Dallas (vidéos)

Rédaction en ligne

Des coups de feu ont éclaté mercredi sur le site du North Lake College, une école située à Irving, près de Dallas (Texas). L’accès à l’école a été bouclé, a indiqué le journal Dallas Morning News.

Alerte info

Plus d’infos dans quelques instants...

