P1: le classement des buteurs après 23 journées
Grégory Molnar (Ethe) et Tom Paquet (Oppagne) occupent toujours la tête du classement des buteurs en première provinciale avec 15 roses chacun.
Grégory Molnar (Ethe) 15
Tom Paquet (Oppagne) 15
Daniel Gomez (Ethe) 13
Olivier Remacle (La Roche) 11
Adel Bouterbiat (Oppagne) 11
Julien Lacour (Ethe) 10
Jérémy Rode (La Roche) 9
Thomas Herman (Meix-devant-Virton) 9
Cava Mboyo (Bastogne) 8
Valentin Klein (Habay-la-Neuve) 8
Logan Reichling (Habay-la-Neuve) 8
Jean-Marc Gengoux (Habay-la-Neuve) 8
Anasse Bekhaled (Habay-la-Neuve) 8
Laurent Detaille (Libramont) 8
Cyrille Godfrin (Meix-devant-Virton) 8
Mamadou Faye (Ethe) 7
David Schoumaker (Libramont) 7
Patrick Collin (Champlon) 6
Grégory Servais (Champlon) 6
Kévin Petit (Ethe) 6
Steve Bawin (Marloie) 6
Nicolas Georges (Meix-devant-Virton) 6
Nicolas Simons (Meix-devant-Virton) 6
William Schmit (Saint-Léger) 6
Quentin Koenig (Saint-Léger) 6
Clément Jourdan (Wellin) 6
Arnaud Lejaxhe (Wellin) 6
Michaël Dislaire (Bastogne) 5
Jordan Mayanga (Champlon) 5
Jonathan Moris (Habay-la-Neuve) 5
Gilles Leroy (Melreux-Hotton) 5
William Guillaume (Melreux-Hotton) 5
Erwin Guidon (Wellin) 5
Burim Mustafaj (Champlon) 4
Alex Vitali (Ethe) 4
Kévin Safsaf (Florenville) 4
Esteban Erdeljan (Freylange) 4
Tanguy Bonjean (La Roche) 4
Allan Manand (Libramont) 4
Franclef Kamba (Marloie) 4
Jordan Michel (Melreux-Hotton) 4
Johan Paquet (Oppagne) 4
Ronan Philippe (Oppagne) 4
François Bigonville (Wellin) 4
Thomas Schroeder (Wellin) 4