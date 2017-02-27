Publié le Lundi 27 Février 2017 à

Régions > Luxembourg > Sports

Provinciale 1: le classement des buteurs mis à jour

Rédaction en ligne

Grâce à son but contre Libramont, Grégory Molnar rejoint son équipier en tête du classement.

William Schmit (Saint-Léger), à gauche : 5 buts.

13 buts

Daniel Gomez (Ethe), Grégory Molnar (Ethe)

11 buts

Tom Paquet (Oppagne)

10 buts

Julien Lacour (Ethe)

9 buts

Olivier Remacle (La Roche)

8 buts

Valentin Klein (Habay-la-Neuve), Cyrille Godfrin (Meix-devant-Virton), Thomas Herman (Meix-devant-Virton)

7 buts

Cava Mboyo (Bastogne), Logan Reichling (Habay-la-Neuve), Jean-Marc Gengoux (Habay-la-Neuve), Jérémy Rode (La Roche), Adel Bouterbiat (Oppagne)

6 buts

Patrick Collin (Champlon), Grégory Servais (Champlon), Kévin Petit (Ethe), Anasse Bekhaled (Habay-la-Neuve), Laurent Detaille (Libramont), Steve Bawin (Marloie), Nicolas Georges (Meix-devant-Virton), Clément Jourdan (Wellin)

5 buts

Michaël Dislaire (Bastogne), Mamadou Faye (Ethe), Gilles Leroy (Melreux-Hotton), William Guillaume (Melreux-Hotton), William Schmit (Saint-Léger), Erwin Guidon (Wellin), Arnaud Lejaxhe (Wellin)

4 buts

Jordan Mayanga (Champlon), Burim Mustafaj (Champlon), Alex Vitali (Ethe), Esteban Erdeljan (Freylange), Jonathan Moris (Habay-la-Neuve), Tanguy Bonjean (La Roche), David Schoumaker (Libramont), Allan Manand (Libramont), Franclef Kamba (Marloie), Jordan Michel (Melreux-Hotton), Johan Paquet (Oppagne), Ronan Philippe (Oppagne), Quentin Koenig (Saint-Léger), François Bigonville (Wellin)

