Provinciale 1: le classement des buteurs mis à jour
Rédaction en ligne
Grâce à son but contre Libramont, Grégory Molnar rejoint son équipier en tête du classement.
FG
William Schmit (Saint-Léger), à gauche : 5 buts.
13 buts
Daniel Gomez (Ethe), Grégory Molnar (Ethe)
11 buts
Tom Paquet (Oppagne)
10 buts
Julien Lacour (Ethe)
9 buts
Olivier Remacle (La Roche)
8 buts
Valentin Klein (Habay-la-Neuve), Cyrille Godfrin (Meix-devant-Virton), Thomas Herman (Meix-devant-Virton)
7 buts
Cava Mboyo (Bastogne), Logan Reichling (Habay-la-Neuve), Jean-Marc Gengoux (Habay-la-Neuve), Jérémy Rode (La Roche), Adel Bouterbiat (Oppagne)
6 buts
Patrick Collin (Champlon), Grégory Servais (Champlon), Kévin Petit (Ethe), Anasse Bekhaled (Habay-la-Neuve), Laurent Detaille (Libramont), Steve Bawin (Marloie), Nicolas Georges (Meix-devant-Virton), Clément Jourdan (Wellin)
5 buts
Michaël Dislaire (Bastogne), Mamadou Faye (Ethe), Gilles Leroy (Melreux-Hotton), William Guillaume (Melreux-Hotton), William Schmit (Saint-Léger), Erwin Guidon (Wellin), Arnaud Lejaxhe (Wellin)
4 buts
Jordan Mayanga (Champlon), Burim Mustafaj (Champlon), Alex Vitali (Ethe), Esteban Erdeljan (Freylange), Jonathan Moris (Habay-la-Neuve), Tanguy Bonjean (La Roche), David Schoumaker (Libramont), Allan Manand (Libramont), Franclef Kamba (Marloie), Jordan Michel (Melreux-Hotton), Johan Paquet (Oppagne), Ronan Philippe (Oppagne), Quentin Koenig (Saint-Léger), François Bigonville (Wellin)